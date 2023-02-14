Skier Dies After Hitting Tree at New York Ski Slope

A tragic accident at a Hudson Valley ski slope has claimed the life of a 63-year-old man, according to reports.

This time of year the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains are popular destinations for folks that are looking to ski or snowboard. We are fortunate to have numerous mountains to choose from including Hunter, Ski Windham, and Belleayre Mountain to name a few, all fantastic places to ski and board. With activities like skiing, unfortunately, accidents happen on the slopes all the time and sometimes those accidents can be fatal.

Canva Canva loading...

Man Dies After Hitting Tree at Belleayre Mountain

A 63-year-old man has died after he struck a tree while skiing at Belleayre Mountian on Friday. According to the Daily Freeman, an unidentified man was discovered by the mountains ski patrol on Friday, February 10th after he reportedly struck a tree while skiing.

The resort's ski patrol notified the State Police at around 6 p.m. Friday of the fatality. The man has not been identified by authorities yet and no other information regarding the accident has been made public. Once information is made available we will update this article.

SEE ALSO: One Dead After Snowmobiles Crash Through Lake in New York

This isn't the first time tragedy has struck Belleayre Mountain

Back in 2017, a Long Island snowboarder died while snowboarding on the mountain located in the Ulster County town of Shandaken, according to the New York Upstate website.

Get our free mobile app

25-year-old Brian Conners of Centerport in Suffolk County, New York was snowboarding on the Wanatuska Trail at Bellyare when reports say he fell and hit his head on the black diamond trail and passed away from his injuries.

Ski In & Out of these 5 Hudson Valley Airbnbs Hudson Valley Airbnbs with the ultimate amenity!