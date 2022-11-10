Man Arrested After Alleged Lewd Act On Flight Out of New York

According to FlightSphere, the flight time from JFK International Airport to Detroit is a little under 2 hours time. The New York Post says that JetBlue Flight 1019 was already up in the air and on its way to the Motor City when a sudden disturbance was reported inside the cabin Monday afternoon. It appears the plane wasn't the only thing that was up that day, according to sources.

Flight Disturbance

As of November, there have been 2,178 reports of unruly passengers on flights. It can really bring out the worst in some people. However, this wasn't a case of some guy punching another passenger or flight attendant. One could say this man was caught allegedly "punching himself", so to speak.

Apparently, this guy gets a little too excited when flying.

Man on Flight Out of New York Caught Playing Five-on-One

It just so happens that a FOX 2 Detroit employee was on the flight when this alleged incident occurred. That employee said, "There was chatter what had happened when we were on the plane. The talk was he exposed himself and now find out it was a little more than that.” FOX says the suspect couldn't wait to get off the short flight, and was caught allegedly masturbating on the ride.

The FOX newsroom employee said that three Metro Airport police officers boarded the plane to escorted this jerk off the flight upon landing. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department told The Post that the suspect was handed over to the FBI.

FOX 2 adds, "It sounds like he got off easy." There is no word as of yet what instigated this alleged incident, as aside from the suspect not knowing what else to do with themself for the two hours.

Is He Worse Than This Guy?

Flying can be such a stressful occasion, as we've all dealt with delays, turbulence, lost luggage, and the overall rude behavior of other passengers. Hey, you even have to watch out for drunk pilots sometimes too. However, one man turned to social media to ask for advice on how to handle one very persistent problem.

This may be either disgusting or amusing, depending on your view.

May the Wind Be at Your Backs

Not much is known about the passenger, or what social media platform he may have posted his message on. Yahoo, and several other websites, say the man was on a cross-country flight out of New York to California. The problem arose when the man claimed another man sitting right next to him began uncontrollably passing gas.

Thing is, the other guy didn't give a damn. What should he have done?