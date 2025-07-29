Hochul Warns New Yorkers of Potentially Fatal Weather This Week

A combination of weather conditions could lead to illness or even death for New Yorkers this week.

On Monday, Kathy Hochul sent out a sobering warning to millions of people throughout the state. The New York governor says that the next few days could turn deadly if residents in several regions don't take precautions to protect themselves.

According to Hochul, the Capital, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions are set to experience extreme heat, with "feels-like" temperatures exceeding 100 degrees. Those conditions will expand into the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions as well.

New Yorkers Urged to Take Precautions Tuesday and Wednesday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, "strong to severe" thunderstorms are also being forecast for much of the state. Hochul says that conditions will be dangerous and "can be fatal if not taken seriously". She explains that extreme heat is now the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States and can lead to complications such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps and rash.

The governor is urging New Yorkers to stay hydrated, check in with elderly neighbors and utilize cooling centers if necessary.

Dangerous Thunderstorms to Bring Cooler Temps in New York

On Wednesday, the Hudson Valley, Capital Region and other areas of New York could experience dangerous thunderstorms due to a cold front that will be making its way through the state. Once they move through, these storms will leave behind cooler, drier, and less humid conditions. On Thursday and Friday, high temperatures aren't expected to break out of the 70s, which will be a significant change from earlier in the week.

