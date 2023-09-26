For the second time in less than 18 months, a joint operation between several local agencies has yielded multiple arrests for prostitution at a Route 9 in Fishkill hotel.

Joint Operation Targets Prostitution and Other 'Illegal Activity' in Fishkill Hotel

In a September 22nd announcement from the Town of Fishkill Police Department, news of a 'joint operation targeting prostitution and other illegal activity' at the Extended Stay America, 55 W. Merritt Blvd (Westage Center) was announced.

TOF Police revealed that along with the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET), and Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU), the operation yielded multiple arrests 'for prostitution, as well as numerous felony drug charges for possession of controlled substances.'

The enforcement itself took place on September 8th.

Following the operation, one of the subjects found was turned over to the Town of New Windsor Police Department after being identified as a subject wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Multiple Arrests in May 2022 at Extended Stay America, Fishkill

This is not the first operation targeting this particular hotel facility in Fishkill. A similar joint prostitution operation was conducted in April of 2022 and resulted in the arrest of five. Same as the current operation, the alleged were charged with prostitution and illegal activity at the Extended Stay America just off Rt. 9 in Fishkill.

As outlined by East Fishkill Police, the goal of a prostitution operation is to improve quality of life for community residents and their families and friends, and 'harden the target' thus making the identified area 'an unappealing site for criminal activity.'