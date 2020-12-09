Explore the Night Sky Above the Walkway

There is just something very special about the crisp December sky at night. And there is also just something very special about the night views from the Walkway Over the Hudson in Poughkeepsie. Put them together, and you’ve got a winning combination.

This Sunday, Dec. 13, from 6:30PM - 7:30PM, the Mid Hudson Astronomical Association will use the planetarium software called Stellarium to present the sky over the Walkway Over the Hudson as it will appear, whether we can see it or not, during nights in December. Even if it’s cloudy.

In about 30 minutes, you will look at a sky featuring some very interesting events that are happening this month. Everyone watching will get to learn about some of the constellations that can be seen and even get to do a little time-traveling, at least into the near future. Join in and look at what you can see above the Walkway Over the Hudson.

This event can be accessed from the comfort of your own home online via Zoom. Zoom is free to download, and the lecture is complimentary to attend. It's easy. Just follow the registration instructions on the screen.

Donations to support the Friends of the Walkway in providing more content like this are encouraged and can be made online or by texting the word WALKWAY to 91999. For more information about this Sunday’s Zoom lecture, check out the event facebook page. To find out about more events on the Walkway or to make a donation, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.