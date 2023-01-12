Experience ‘Hotel California’ With The Eagles Live At The Prudential Center; Enter To Win

Ever wished that you could go to a concert and watch your favorite band play just their best albums in their entirety - hits, b-sides, deep cuts - everything? Here's a rare opportunity to experience just that. The Eagles are coming to the Prudential Center on April 7th to perform their entire Hotel California album, accompanied by a full orchestra!

Hotel California is one of the most influential and best-selling albums of all time. Released in 1976, the album was a turning point for the group, who started to evolve from their original country rock sound into a more complex and cinematic rock-and-roll group. This change proved effective, as the album dominated the charts, propelled the band to new heights, and is often considered their best work. Some notable highlights include Hotel California, New Kid In Town, and Life In The Fast Lane.

Now the Eagles are putting on a concert event to celebrate this album, playing the entire work from beginning to end, along with a few of their other hits. You won't want to miss this opportunity to see them live, which is why we're giving away a pair of tickets to see the Eagles at the Prudential Center on April 7th. Simply enter your information below, and we will contact you if you're a winner.