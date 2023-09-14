If you were worried that the summer got away from you before you could get to the Orange County Fair Speedway for some excitement at the grandstand you are in luck. The racing season may have wrapped but there are still a few events on the schedule.

This weekend (Saturday, September 16, 2023) the Orange County Fair Speedway plans to lift the lid off Middletown, New York with one of its most popular events. The 104-year-old speedway will be the sight of unending excitement This Saturday.

Eve Of Destruction Returns Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York

Don't miss the Eve of Destruction. Gaes open at 4:30 PM for this exciting night of family fun. Napa, Escape Powersports Plus, and Rapid Tire have teamed up with the Orange County Speedway to bring you an action-packed night.

Orange County Fair Speedway via Facebook

The show officially starts at 7 PM and the grandstand is sure to be packed. On the bill a Stunt Show, Trailer Races, an Enduro, and a 4-cylinder Demo Derby all capped with fireworks. Tickets are now on sale and according to orangecountyfairspeedway.net you can still purchase Party Deck Table for Saturday.

When 2023 began there was no guarantee that anything would be happening at the speedway this year. But as always the OCFS in Middletown, NY doesn't disappoint. They have managed to have a full season of racing and many special events including this Saturday night's event.

