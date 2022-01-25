Esteemed Dutchess County Businessman Herb Redl Dies at 91

If you’re from the Poughkeepsie area, chances are pretty good that you’ve heard the name Herb Redl. And even though he was Poughkeepsie born and bred, many people throughout the Hudson Valley know Herb’s name. Herb has been a respected businessman and a community cornerstone for years.

Sadly, Herb Redl passed away last week at the age of 91. According to hredlproperties.com, Herb entered the business world in 1949 when he opened and operated an auto repair shop. With hard work and dedication, Herb Redl started purchasing commercial real estate, and by the 2000s he developed and owned well over a million square feet of retail, office, warehouse and storage space in Dutchess, Ulster and Orange Counties.

Herb Redl is the man behind many familiar names in the area. The Gables Community in Poughkeepsie, Guardian Self Storage and All Sport just to name a few. And even though he was a hard working and savvy businessman, Herb Redl meant much more to Poughkeepsie and the surrounding areas.

Herb Redl was not only a successful businessman, he truly cared about the community. He has been a long time supporter of Vassar Brother Hospital, The Bardavon, Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley, Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, the American Cancer Society, the March of Dimes, and the American Heart Association.

The Hudson Valley is sad at the passing of Herb Redl, but we are also a much better place because of him. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Herb Redl, and we are forever grateful for being blessed with such a kind and community minded soul.

