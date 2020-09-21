Eric Trump Spotted in New Paltz Over the Weekend

We can probably expect more of this since we're heading into a heated election season.

It's safe to say this year's Presidential election will be one of the most important elections in our history. We're heading into November while still trying to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions will run be running high between Democrats and Republicans as we make our way closer to November 3rd. With that being said, it's likely we'll see some important faces making stops in the Hudson Valley.

That's exactly what happened this weekend in Ulster County.

Kyle Van De Water, a politician from Dutchess County, held an event over the weekend with a pretty big name attached to it.

According to a Facebook post on Kyle Van De Water for Congress Facebook page, he hosted an event to "reclaiming New York from right here in NY-19."

At a secret location in the Hudson Valley, Van De Water was joined by President Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump.

Eric chatted with a group of folks for some lunch and shooting. Trump was also joined by Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson and Chele Farley.

Both Farley and Van De Water shared photos of Eric Trump's visit on their social media pages.

For more information on Kyle Van De Water and his campaign for Congress, you can visit his Facebook page or his website.

If you need more information on voter registration or to find your polling location, visit elections.ny.gov/.

We hope you don't need this reminder, but... get out there and exercise your right to vote this November 3rd!