Enter To Win: Tickets to see Soule Monde at Bearsville Theater in Woodstock on May 14th

Soule Monde is avant funk born of the syncopated minds of power drummer Russ Lawton and organ wizard Ray Paczkowski. Notably, both members of Soule Monde have been in the Trey Anastasio Band (TAB) for more than 20 years. Additionally, Russ and Ray have made appearances at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Saturday Night Live, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Fallon.

