Styx Sail To The Palace Theater in Albany For May 9th Concert; Win Tickets to Go

The highly acclaimed Styx 2023 North American Tour is currently underway, and they're taking their tour to New York! Tickets are on sale now, but we're giving away a pair of tickets to see them live when they perform at the Palace Theatre in Albany on May 9th!

attachment-styx tour 2023 loading...

The members of Styx are some of the hardest working musicians in the industry - they average almost 100 shows every year and still perform each one with heart and soul. Since their start in the 70s, they have wowed live audiences with their incredible talent and impressive musicianship. Some fan-favorite songs you might hear at a concert include Lady, Come Sail Away, and Babe. For over 50 years, Styx has carried on the progressive rock sound to fans all around the world - and they have no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Styx at the Palace Theatre in Albany on May 9th. Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner.