Enter To Win: Tickets to the Orange County Stampede Bullriding Rodeo July 2nd

It's time to bring out your cowboy hats and boots because the rodeo is coming to the Hudson Valley! The Orange County Stampede Bullriding Rodeo will return this summer on Sunday, July 2nd, at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, part of their Summer Stage At The Barn line-up.

This is Orange County's biggest rodeo, and will be fun for the whole family! Along with watching the exciting bull riding, you can enjoy delicious food and drinks, shop for Western appeal from different vendors, and much more. Don't forget your chairs and blankets, as you'll enjoy the show from the huge and comfortable lawn area at "The Barn", with a perfect view of all the entertainment. Tell all your friends and family to go to the most exciting rodeo event in New York!

Tickets to the event are now available to purchase online, BUT we're giving you a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see the Orange County Stampede Bull Riding Rodeo on July 2nd in Middletown. All you have to do is fill out the information below, and we will contact you if you're a winner.