Enter To Win: Metallica At MetLife Stadium On Friday August 4th

Metallica is coming to the MetLife Stadium on August 4th, for their long-awaited M72 World Tour! We're giving away ONE pair of tickets to go see them live, so keep reading to find out how you can be the one to win them!

attachment-Metallica Tour loading...

Metallica Is a band that needs no introduction. They have been the world's most popular band for almost 30 years, and if you see them live, you'd understand why! Their newest material is a single called Lux Æterna, which will be on their new album 72 Seasons, coming out on April 14th.

Their newest tour redefines what concerts can be in a way only Metallica can do. The band will play for two days in one venue, but each day will be a different experience. Each day will have two different opening acts, two different sets, and no repeating songs. They will also bring back a version of their famous "Snake Pit" so fans can experience the band from all angles!

We don't want you to miss out on this one-of-a-kind concert event, so that's why WPDH is giving you a chance to win your way in! We're giving away a pair of tickets to one lucky person to see Metallica on Friday, August 4th at MetLife Stadium!

To enter the contest, all you have to do is get social with us! Following the links below earns you entries into the contest. The more you connect, the more entries you get! Good luck!