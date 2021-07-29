Enter To Win: Admission and Ride Passes for the Orange County Fair, Middletown

This weekend is the final weekend of the Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY at the Orange County Fairgrounds. All weekend long you can hop on rides, enjoy the circus, check out the Dock Dogs, see live performances from Night Train the Guns N Roses Tribute on Friday, Iron Maidens the Iron Maiden Tribute on Saturday, and Toby Keith on Sunday (separate tickets required) - plus so much more including Fireworks on Friday Night!

We have your last chance to win a family four-pack of admission passes along with ride vouchers. To enter, just fill out the form below!