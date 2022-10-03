Enter For A Chance To See The Who Live At The UBS Arena on October 7th

The Who will be performing live at the UBS Arena on October 7th! As part of their 2022, The Who Hits Back! Tour, they have toured all around the country and are making a stop in New York City! If you haven't seen these legendary rockers live, this is your chance!

attachment-RG_UBSArenaatBelmontPark_1007_TheWho_SG_1080x1080 (1) loading...

If you don't know The Who, they are an English rock band that formed in 1964 and became one of the most influential bands of the 20th century, selling over 100 million records worldwide! Even after 5 decades, they are still one of the best live performances you'll ever see!

Whether this is your first time seeing them or the 10th time seeing them, they will still blow you away with their music! Some songs they might perform include "Baba O'Riley", "Pinball Wizard" and "Who Are You."

Tickets are on sale now, but we're giving YOU a chance to win tickets to see The Who live at UBS Arena on October 7th! Simply enter your information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!