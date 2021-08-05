If you build it they will...smoke?

Since New York State legalized marijuana, there have been reports that many big "weed" companies were looking at the Hudson Valley as a place to build new buildings that would be home to growing, packing, and distributing the profitable plant.

One of those companies, Cresco Labs, a vertically integrated cannabis and medical marijuana company, has chosen a site in EllenvilleWawarsing to develop a major cannabis cultivation, processing, packaging and distribution facility which could bring anywhere from 300 to 400 new jobs to the area according to a Facebook post by Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan.

Ryan said, "This is one of the biggest economic opportunities we have had in Ellenville in decades." Ryan, along with representatives from Cresco Labs, are in the process of reviewing the design plans for the site, and once its full operationally "would employ 300 to 400 hundred residents" said Ryan.

The planning process of the new 360,000 square-foot processing facility is moving forward, with the proposed site being at a former manufacturing site that according to Ryan, "once represented the beating heart of this economy". The site was once home to Channel Master, and the Schrade Knife Company and if things go as planned Ryan said, "it will put Ulster County at the leading edge of the rapidly-growing cannabis industry."

Ryan also announced that plans like this are proof that, "Ulster County is open for businesses and investing to re-energize our economy." Cresco and Ulster County also announced that they are planning to hold numerous community meetings for residents to attend. Those meetings will give folks the chance to give input, and will also give officials feedback that will hopefully make the facility a good thing for everyone.

