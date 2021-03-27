Enjoy a Peeps-Topped Burger in Kingston

Peeps have officially hatched back into society, which means Easter is on the way.

Whenever we bring up Peeps, it always sparks a debate. Are they the best Easter candy or are they the worst? Across the Hudson Valley, the answer varies.

Personally, not a fan. I love marshmallows, but that weird grainy texture of Peeps and the taste just don't do it for me.

With that being said we're seeing more and more unique Peep-inspired creations. Earlier this week Pepsi announced they would be releasing PEPSIxPEEPS, a "sweet new flavor coming your way just in time for spring."

I wish we were kidding. Marshmallow flavored Pepsi.

Of course, when you think of the perfect side for a Peep-flavored Pepsi, you probably think of a Peep-topped cheeseburger. Right!? Lucky for you, there is one available right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Anchor in Kingston introduced a new menu item on their Facebook page: The Peep Burger.

Here's what the Peep Burger is made up of:

"Kilcoyne Beef, Salted Peanut Butter, Bacon, and Marshmallow Peeps." The folks at The Anchor added "Don't knock it until you try it!"

While I'm not the biggest fan of Peeps, I could see how the sweet and savory combinations of the beef, bacon, PB and marshmallows, could make for a flavor explosion.

Even though I usually swear off Peeps this time of year, I might have to make an exception for The Anchor's Peep Burger.

Would you eat a Peep Burger?

If you'd like to get your hands on one, visit The Anchor in Kingston at 744-746 Broadway or give them a call at (845) 853-8124.

