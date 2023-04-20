End of an Era: After Decades of Service Ulster’s Begnal Motors Has a New Owner

A new owner takes the wheel of the popular Ulster County car dealership.

The Begnal Motor Company shared on their Facebook a touching tribute marking the end of their over 50-year ownership of the Hudson Valley car dealership. The post included a photo of a cake saying "Begnal Motors Last Call" with the dates 11/01/72 and 4/18/23 on top sharing their first and last dates of ownership.

The dealership was owned by the Begnal family for over 50 years and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT cars along with used cars.

Tim Begnal reportedly took to social media, posting about the sale on Facebook. Begnal Motors had been off Route 28 in the town of Ulster near the Thruway Roundabout and the former Howard Johnson's since moving to the location from Albany Avenue in Kingston in 2017.

Begnal also reportedly went on to say that it's been a wonderful journey, thanking all the employees, customers and community for their support and loyalty.

A Little About Tasca Motors

Tasca Motors, the new owners from the sale is a family-owned dealership based out of Cranston, Rhode Island, that sells new and pre-owned vehicles. The Begnal website has already been updated with the Tasca logo and reads, "Those in search of a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT vehicle in Kingston, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, Saugerties, Catskill and Red Hook, NY don't need to look any further." And that the dealership has a wide selection of vehicles to choose from. The page also features the full inventory.