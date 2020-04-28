Emotionally Disturbed Man Pepper Sprayed in Newburgh, Police Say

Pepper spray had no effect on an emotionally disturbed man, who, according to police was under the influence of drugs.

On Saturday, April 25 City of Newburgh Police were dispatched to the scene following a report from a concerned resident who stated that a naked man was walking in the area of 124 Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers observed the man as he began to punch parked vehicles. The male then took off his shirt and began to approach officers. Officers believe the man may have been under the effect of a narcotic as he was yelling incoherently at officers.

The man, identified as Bronx resident Stephan Anderson, age 27, dropped to his knees and jumped back up to his feet with his hands held above his head. Anderson failed to comply with the officer's commands and they attempted to use pepper spray to gain compliance.

However, the pepper spray had no effect on Anderson. Officers then attempted to subdue him and a struggle ensued. The struggle moved to the ground, where police utilized the K9 unit to subdue Anderson while he was handcuffed.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital for mental health and medical treatment. Charges against Anderson were not filed on the night of the incident but will be filed at a later date according to a press release.

