Emergency Order Issued Regarding Opening of Playland in Westchester

Westchester County Parks Department issued order for park's 2025 season.

We reported last week on a legal battle keeping the Playland Park in Rye, NY from opening for the 2025 season. The historic seaside amusement park was established in 1928, spanning 280 acres and is one of only two amusement parks in the United States designated as a National Historic Landmark.

Westchester's Rye Playland 2025 season opening was in jeopardy, due to a contract dispute with Standard Amusements, the company that runs the park, wanting to cancel the 30-year deal it signed with the county after just three years due to allegations of "repeatedly neglecting and mismanaging the park."

News 12 Hudson Valley reports that an emergency order has been issued to expedite the opening of Playland Amusement Park’s 2025 season and that the Parks Department has selected Zamperla, Inc. to do the needed emergency work to get it done.

The Parks Department determined that competitive bidding could not be pursued due to the urgent nature of the situation and decided on Zamperal. Zamperla is a renowned Italian amusement ride manufacturer established in 1966 by Antonio Zamperla. The company has grown into a global leader in designing and producing a wide range of attractions, from family-friendly rides to thrilling roller coasters.

“The Emergency order will allow the County to hire a company to inspect specific rides, secure all necessary supplies and parts to operate the rides, repair and thereafter maintain the rides. Standard's abrupt departure leaves the County with little time to properly carry out all of this work. Standard left little or no spare parts in inventory, in some cases did not properly winterize rides and a number of rides were left dis-assembled,” said Kathy O’Connor, Westchester County Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner.

We reached out to Playland Park via telephone and were told that the park opening is still being determined and no opening date has been announced as of yet. We'll update this story when more info on an opening date is available.

