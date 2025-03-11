The deadline to file your income taxes is Tuesday, April 15. And while doing taxes isn't usually the most fun activity to partake in, tens of thousands of New Yorkers could be eligible to receive old unclaimed refunds, according to the I.R.S.

Some residents in New York could get hundreds of dollars back from the government. However, if eligible New Yorkers and other U.S. citizens do not take action soon, then the unclaimed money becomes the property of the United States Treasury, according to Nexstar.

Thousands Across New York State Eligible To Unclaimed Tax Refunds

PIX11 is repotting that over 1 million people in the United States are eligible to receive their unclaimed refunds from the 2021 tax season. This will include over 73,000 residents across New York state, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

This announcement means that taxpayers in New York could see a median potential refund of $995 dollars, according to PIX11. The money is available for taxpayers who never filed their 2021 tax returns, says the agency.

The Detroit Free Press reports that if you haven't filed a 2021 tax return yet, you have until April 15. 2025 to file to claim the potential refund. However, The Hill reports that even if you apply for your 2021 tax refund before the deadline, the money may be withheld if you have not yet filed tax returns for the 2022 and 2023 tax years.

