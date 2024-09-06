New Information Revealed in Serious Dutchess County Labor Day Crash

Yesterday we reported on an incident that took place earlier this week where a serious vehicular accident occurred in the Town of Wappinger. The accident involved a motorcyclist and another car and required the response of multiple emergency services including a local fire department, medical personnel and the New York State Police.

While there, the New York State Police investigated the accident itself. This leads to today where the State Police have issued new information regarding the accident.

Serious Labor Day Accident in Wappinger

The accident in question occurred around 10pm on Monday September 2, 2024 in Wappinger near the Alpine Commons Shopping Plaza on route 9. The crash was immidiately reported and within minutes members from the Hughsonville Fire Department and Town of Wappingers EMS responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered an unconscious male in the middle of the roadway with a destroyed motorcycle. In the other vehicle officials found a female trapped in the seriously damaged car. Both the male and female were severely injured in the collision.

Extra medical personnel were called to the scene which included a medevac helicopter. Personnel on hand provided medical care to the unconscious male, gathered him and successfully had him enroute to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. Firefighters also worked to free the injured female from the vehicle and after safely getting her she treated and transported via the medevac to Westchester Medical Center.

Our full coverage of the accident can be read by accessing the provided link below. Initial reports of the accident withheld the identities of both the male and female involved in the crash, however now new information from the New York State Police has made what happened that night more clear.

Labor Day Collision on Route 9 Leaves Two "Seriously Injured" in Dutchess County

New York State Police on Wappinger Crash

After the accident in Wappinger occurred and services were provided to both the male and female victims, the New York State Police were able to begin an investigation in an attempt to figure out exactly how everything happened.

According to the NYSP press release 19-year old Dante Crespo of Monroe was operating the motorcycle at the time of the accident. The motorcycle was a 2006 Honda 999 and the other vehicle was a 2009 Lexus ES250 operated by the female whose name is still being withheld but she was confirmed to be 21 years of age.

The press release goes on to state that the investigation determined that Crespo ran a red light while the female driver was making a left-hand turn into the Alpine Commons parking lot, which lead directly to the crash.

Sadly the press release would go on to state that Crespo passed away from the injuries he had sustained. While emergency medical service technicians began life-saving-techniques at the scene, Crespo was pronounced dead later after transport to Mid-Hudson Regional.

As for the female driver, she to was actually also transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional but from there was transported to Westchester Medical Center. Her injuries are described as being serious but the press release made no other mention of her current condition. New York State Police are continuing their investigation.

