Elderly Pennsylvania Woman Kills Cobra on Her Property

Cobras in Pennsylvania? Well, one tough 73 year-old woman wasn't having any of it. WENY is reporting that a woman saw the snake slithering outside her apartment in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania Monday. Much to her shock, the 4 to 5 foot long serpent began to spread its hood, a telltale sign of a cobra.

According to Newsweek, it was an Asian cobra.

This is when this tough great-grandmother decided to take matters into her own hands. In this case, it involved a shovel. WENY says the woman took pictures of the snake before wacking it to death with the shovel. She told ABC 6:

I stalked him and when he got over to here I tapped his tail. He went up and that's when I did the deed and held him there.

Listen to Middays With Hopkins on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: