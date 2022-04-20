Popular Restaurant Opens Fifth Hudson Valley, NY Location
A popular Mexican restaurant has finally opened the doors to its fifth area location.
El Guacamole, with locations in Poughkeepsie, Pine Plains, Hyde Park, and New Paltz, recently opened its new Hopewell Junction location. It was reported back in February that the new location would soon be opening.
Amanda Bopp, an area resident who works next door to the new restaurant at Cuts Plus was excited to see the new location finally open and took to social media to give it rave reviews.
El Guacamole, according to its website, is a family-owned business with a Mexican soul and a Hopewell Junction heart, offering delicious Mexican cuisine and specialty drinks. The new location is at 807 Rt 82 in Hopewell Junction. The menu looks terrific, as does the ambiance. As a big fan of Mexican food, this looks like a place I need to try soon!
Great decor in El Guacamole, with bright, festive colors.
"The Butterfly Effect" Whatever the case may be, the butterfly wall seems to work at El Guacamole.
Great Menu offers up many delicious options at El Guacamole.
Great Menu offers up many delicious options at El Guacamole.
Gotta start off with some chips and salsa with red salsa and salsa Verde at El Guacamole. They are said to be incredible.
El Guacamole has many fine drink options. Here's their delicious Strawberry margarita.
El Guacamole has tons of amazing food options. Here's the Spicy chicken avocado burrito drizzled with sour cream.
El Guacamole's Birria tacos.
One of El Guacmole's main dishes is the Chicken Tinga Chilaquiles.
I don't know about you, but I'm hungry at this point. Everything looks amazing at El Guacamole! If you are looking to try some great authentic Mexican food, check out one of their 5 Hudson Valley locations:
206 Main St, Poughkeepsie
7795-7797 S Main St, Pine Plains
4290 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park
45 Main St, New Paltz
807 rt 82, Hopewell Junction (newest location)
Check out the 10 Top Rated Mexican Restaurants in Poughkeepsie