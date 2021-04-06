Eatery in Region Named 1 of The ‘Can’t Miss’ Restaurants in U.S.

A long-time restaurant in the region is considered "a restaurant no food-lover should miss."

24/7 Wall Street released a list of the "Can't Miss Restaurants In Every State."

Colman Andrews states the 50 listed restaurants have "attained iconic status, a place emblematic of its surroundings — a restaurant no food-lover should miss when in the vicinity."

New York's "Can't Miss" restaurant is 21 Club, located in New York City. The upscale former speakeasy serves classic American fare in an old New York setting, according to the restaurant's website. 21 Club is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

While New York's "Can't Miss" restaurant is located in New York City and currently closed due to the pandemic, Hudson Valley foodies are in luck because another "Can't Miss" restaurant is also located in the Lower Hudson Valley.

24/7 Wall Street named Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Connecticut's "Can't Miss" restaurant. Frank Pepe's has been making pizza for over 90 years and has other locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York.

The New York Frank Pepe's is located in White Plains.

The Daily Meal recently ranked pizza from Frank Pepe's as one of the best pizzas in America. Its White Clam pizza was named the fourth-best pizza in America by the Food Network.

At the Yonkers location, you can purchase a small White Clam Pie for $14.75, a medium will cost you $23 while a large White Clam Pie will set you back $30.25.

Fiddlestix Cafe in Cornwall is listed as a "Top Place To Visit" at West Point's Visitor Center. The Orange County cafe is currently closed as new owners take over.

Ship to Shore in Kingston was recently named one of the "15 Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State." The restaurant in the heart of Kingston's historic waterfront is listed among a few other eateries "you have to visit in New York before you die."

Nearly 30 eateries recently opened in the Hudson Valley. Sadly, almost 40 eateries have closed down in the past year. You can see the full list of closings and openings below.

