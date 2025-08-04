Mysterious Bagel Maker Finally Opening Hudson Valley Storefront

A small, delivery-only bagel maker in the Hudson Valley is finally expanding and opening a permanent storefront.

Rocky Bagels may be one of the Hudson Valley's best-kept secrets. The mysterious bagel maker has been baking fresh bagels in an undisclosed location and delivering them to customers throughout the Orange County area.

Named after a 7-year-old French bulldog, Rocky Bagels is run by a couple from Brooklyn who moved up to the Hudson Valley during the pandemic. Unable to find the quality bagels they were used to in New York City, Chris and Austin decided to boil and bake their own.

As a side-hustle, the couple began selling their bagels and delivering them free of charge on the weekends. As word spread about Rocky Bagels, the company's customer base grew, creating three different delivery zones in Newburgh, Cornwall and the Highland Falls area.

Rocky Bagels Coming to Cornwall, New York

Now, it will be easy for everyone to experience Rocky Bagels as the company has announced that it will be opening up a permanent storefront on Main Street in Cornwall. In a message on social media, Rocky Bagels says that their new shop will open soon at 277 Main Street.

Rocky Bagels offers plain, poppy, sesame, everything, salt, egg, cinnamon raisin, pumpernickel and whole wheat bagels, with their most popular being the everything bagel. According to its website, the company is planning on adding more flavors as it expands. Recently, customers have also been able to order blueberry, rainbow and French toast bagels.

It's unclear exactly when Rocky Bagels will be open, but the owners have been updating customers on social media about the new store, so expect to find an announcement there soon.

