Easy, Last-Minute Memorial Day Recipe: Cedar Plank Salmon

If you're looking to impress guests at your barbecue this weekend with something more than just burgers and dogs, why not try this easy cedar plank salmon recipe?

I've been doing my best to try and eat a little healthier. In an effort to add more fish to my diet I've been searching for some delicious and healthy things I can make on the grill. My absolute favorite thing to make is cedar plank salmon. While it sounds very fancy, it's actually incredibly easy to make and gets rave reviews from everyone, even my 8-year-old son.

Here is the ingredient list:

Fresh salmon portions

Salt

Pepper

One lemon

Rosemary (optional)

Mango Salsa (optional)

The only prep work that needs to be done ahead of time for this recipe is to soak a cedar plank in water for at least an hour. Planks are available at most grocery stores, but I order a pack of 20 on Amazon for just a few bucks. You'll want to make sure the planks are soaked in water before putting them on the grill or else they will burn up instead of smoke.

When you're ready to start, preheat the grill on high for about 5 minutes while prepping the dish. First, take the cedar plank out of the water and place the salmon directly on top, skin side down.

Simply squeeze a little lemon juice on the salmon and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. I also like chopping up some fresh rosemary to put on top. If you really want to make the salmon look nice on your plate, instead of using lemon juice you can cut some thin slices of lemon and place them directly on the salmon before grilling. the charred lemon adds lots of nice flavor and color to the dish.

When ready, reduce the heat of your grill to medium and place the cedar plank directly on the grill. The cooking time will vary depending on the size of your salmon and the temperature of your grill. I've found that 20 minutes will get my salmon to just about 145 degrees, which is as well done as you're going to want it.

When the salmon is fully cooked, remove the entire plank from the grill and let it cool for 3 minutes. This will make it much easier to get the salmon off of the plank in one piece. After the fish has had time to cool, take some cooking tongs and firmly grab the fish by the sides, wiggling it back and forth away from the skin. If you have just the right touch the fish will separate, leaving the entire skin stuck to the plank (it's taken me a few tries to perfect this technique.)

After that, just plate and serve your cedar plank salmon. I like topping the fish with fresh mango salsa and a side of grilled asparagus, but you can use any sauce you like. Of course, it's also delicious all by itself.

If you try this recipe, I'd love to hear how it comes out. Make sure to tag me in your Facebook and Instagram pictures and let me know if you enjoy it. Happy grilling!

