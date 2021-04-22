There are a lot of towns here in the Hudson Valley and beyond that celebrate First Fridays. That’s where they do something special with the community on the first Friday of each month. But have you ever heard of Second Fridays?

Cottage Square at Eastdale Village Town Center on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie has just announced a series of Second Friday celebrations beginning on Friday, May 14, and running right through September. It looks like we’re going to have something fun to look forward to every month for the whole spring and summer.

In addition to the Cottages, there will be food trucks with family-friendly menus, along with a local live band for you to enjoy. Grab a seat at one of the many outdoor bistro tables, or pack up a blanket and chairs and seat yourself among your friends and family. It's a great way to start the weekend.

On May 14, Second Fridays will kick off with the Red Barn Band, Frites of NY, Mole Mole, and The Grille Wagon. On Friday, June 11 it’s music from Jukebox Junkies, and food from Frites of NY and The Grille Wagon. The fun continues on Friday, July 9 with The Vibe, Frites of NY, Mole Mole and The Grille Wagon. On Friday, August 13, music with the Red Barn Band, and food with Farmer’s & Chefs, and 3 Little Pigs BBQ, and on Friday, September 10 it’s Soul Purpose playing the music, and Farmer’s & Chefs, and 3 Little Pigs BBQ supplying the food.

No reservations are needed for the food trucks and seating is first come first serve. Masks must be worn when not seated at your designated area. Second Fridays are weather dependent. For more information, check out the Eastdale Village Town Center website.

