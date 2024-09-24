While tons of stores and businesses around the Hudson Valley began to embrace the spooky season before summer even ended, there's a different fall holiday that deserves some love first.

Oktoberfest is a long-running German tradition that we've adopted with open arms in the Hudson Valley. Typically involving copious amounts of fresh beer, good food, and fun music, there are a ton of Oktoberfest events to attend in the area.

Traditionally, Oktoberfest runs from late September through mid-October in German culture, so technically, the season has just begun!

Hosting Your Own Oktoberfest in the Hudson Valley

So, if you're looking to host your own Oktoberfest (or simply want to enjoy all the delicious food in the quiet of your own home) there's one spot with a super heartwarming story where you can get all your German classics.

Handmade Oktoberfest Delicacies in the Hudson Valley

In East Fishkill, there's one special 90-year-old working to make the Hudson Valley's Oktoberfest dreams come true.

Meet Rudy.

East Fishkill Provisions

90-year-old Rudy Schlecter gets up and goes to East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli each morning where he makes his signature delicacies.

From deboning hams and prepping corned beef to curing bacon and hand-linking wursts, Rudy's creations are the epitome of homemade. And, they make for the perfect Oktoberfest spread.

Rudy has been working at the Smoke Haus since the 1950s when he and partner Hubert Stern took over. While the Smoke Haus has changed hands over the years, Rudy has remained faithful to the spot, passing down his recipes and cooking techniques to the current owners.

East Fishkill Provisions

Oktoberfest Classics on the Menu

Rudy plays a role in making the iconic Oktoberfest items anyone would expect to see. From weisswursts, knockwursts, and brats to schnitzels and sauerkraut, they serve up pretty much anything you'd need to enjoy the flavors of Oktoberfest.

On top of that, if you want to eliminate the hassle, East Fishkill Provisions Smoke Haus & Deli even offers catering.

Rudy will be turning 91 this October. Join us in sending all the best birthday wishes to one Hudson Valley sausage-making icon!

