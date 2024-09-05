East Fishkill’s Stunning Acts of Kindness Following Surprise Gas Explosion

Earlier this week, a frightening sight of flames erupted over 100 feet into the air as the result of a freak gas explosion.

The incident led to over 15 agencies ranging from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office to Central Hudson to be called to the scene to help manage the situation. Due to the nature of the explosion, shelter-in-place orders, evacuations, and road closures were happening all around the surrounding area while crews worked to dissipate the natural gas and extinguish the resulting fire.

Many were left unable to return to their homes for multiple hours.

Acts of Kindness in East Fishkill

The community was quick to act! Once word spread that some were unable to return home following the explosion, local businesses and community members took to the internet to offer their help in any way they could.

Many in the community offered up their homes and a comfortable place to wait in local Facebook groups. Some even offered up guest rooms, beds, and cribs as there had initially been no mention of how long homes would be inaccessible.

Hopewell Businesses Give and Get Community Support

Local bar and eatery Hopewell Inn shared on Tuesday that they were offering a half-priced menu to those unable to return home, noting they had air conditioning and a lovely beach area to take a load off and relax.

Hopewell Drug Store shared a touching moment they experienced in the midst of Tuesday's craziness as well. The business had lost power resulting from the explosion investigation. The drug store typically provides medication to patients in hospice, a very time-sensitive and important task.

The drug store shared their gratitude to a friend who offered up their own generator to get the power up and running in the store. They also shared that even though the power issue was resolved, they had lost internet as well.

Hopewell Drug Store shared that a representative from Optiumum had come on his own to the store. They state, "He told us how grateful he was that we had provided our services to his family member on hospice, and he wanted to make sure we were up and running."

Another post shared in a local East Fishkill group detailed the experience of one homeowner who had well complications following the incident on Tuesday.

They shared their appreciation for Mid Hudson Pump's dedication to finding a solution to their well issue. He shared that the owner of Mid Hudson Pump was even on the scene working for over an hour to find a solution.

He ended the post by sharing, "I know there are other companies with solid good experiences and recommendations from the community. Mid Hudson Pump is an old Guard in our community going back Decades."

Despite the frightening situation that erupted on Tuesday in East Fishkill, it's always heartwarming to see communities band together and support one another during times of stress. East Fishkill's acts of kindness are an example to us all.

