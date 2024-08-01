Several fault lines across the region have been a bit active as of late, as seismologists say an earthquake was felt in parts of New York state this week. But this tremor is not to be confused with the 2.2 quake that struck Hunterdon County, New Jersey this week.

This other earthquake that was reported was felt in an area far more north.

Where Do Earthquakes In the Area Occur?

Most earthquakes that happen within the state are either far north towards Quebec, in western New York around Lake Ontario, or closer to the New York City area. The most well-known fault line near our area is the Ramapo fault line.

See Also: Meteor Explosion Causes Shaking and Loud Boom Over Parts of New York

The 185-mile system of faults runs through parts of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and has been known to spawn smaller earthquakes.

According to the NESEC, around 551 earthquakes were recorded in New York state from 1737 to 2016.

Minor Earthquake Felt in Parts of New York State

NBC reports that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was felt in parts of Clinton and Franklin Counties in northern New York Monday. The United States Geological Survey says that the minor tremor was centered near the U.S.-Canadian border near Ormstown, Quebec.

The shaking occurred not too far from the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, which can produce larger earthquakes that can be felt up and down the East Coast, especially in New York state.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Could Something As Strong As a Magnitude 7.0 Ever Occur in NY?

Some say this fault system is much more complex and extensive than originally thought.

A 2008 study proposed that there may be an additional fault zone extending from the Ramapo Fault into southwestern Connecticut. There are also many smaller faults that criss-cross across New York City, and the city could be long overdue for a significant earthquake.

There is also the Western Quebec Seismic Zone, which can produce larger quakes that can be felt up and down the eastern coast of the United States, particularly for their neighbors directly south in the Empire State. This is where the strongest quakes happen near us.