Why New Yorkers Should Mow Their Lawns Early This Year

Have you mowed your lawn yet? If not, you may want to get started.

On Saturday morning, the Hudson Valley hit temperatures in the mid-70s. In my neighborhood, the sounds of birds chirping and children playing were joined by another familiar noise: the lawnmower.

Even though it's still March, I was among those who fueled up the mower and took it for a whirl around the yard this weekend. Excited about the beginning of the season, I posted a photo of my freshly cut lawn and was surprised to be bombarded with criticism.

Is it Safe to Mow Your Lawn This Early in the Season?

Self-proclaimed lawncare experts immediately began lawn-shaming me with comments like "Good way to kill your lawn" and "Too early to start mowing". Some even offered complex explanations that appeared to be pulled out of thin air.

I get it. If you see someone already mowing their lawn, it can make you feel guilty that you haven't started your spring yardwork. Instead of getting out the mower, it's easier to criticize the other person in an attempt to validate the fact that you're not willing to get off the couch just yet.

Personally, I don't care when you mow your lawn. But now is actually the best time to give your lawn that first cut. And yes, it's perfectly safe.

You Can Mow Your Lawn in New York Any Time of the Year

According to lawn care experts, there's no danger in mowing your yard at the end of March if it's already green and growing. Even if temperatures are expected to get chilly, your lawn isn't in any danger from that first cut. In fact, mowing away leaves and dead grass that have accumulated on top of your lawn over the winter allows sunlight to reach healthy new grass and stimulate growth. Animals graze whenever they see yummy grass in nature without any issues, so why would mowing be any different?

Of course, you'll want to make sure to set your blade high and not take too much off the top. Cutting more than one-third of the grass's height is a problem any time of the year, but even more so when temperatures see-saw in early spring.

Reasons Not to Mow in Early Spring

While safely mowing anytime of the year won't physically hurt your lawn, there may be other reasons to hold off. Some environmentalists have started a campaign to delay mowing until June in order to save the bees and other insects that make homes in your yard. Of course, ticks and other disease-bearing insects and rodents will also thrive in this environment, but if that's something important to you, you may want to hold off on mowing.

Wet spring conditions can also tear up your lawn if you're not careful. If the ground is soft, your mower can cause damage to roots and dig ruts along wheel lines. Wait until the ground has dried up from all of that melted snow and spring rain before using heavy equipment in your yard.

Whatever your reasons for mowing or not mowing, it's good to see lawns starting to green up throughout the Hudson Valley and other areas of New York State, signaling that summer is just around the corner. Happy landscaping, everyone!

