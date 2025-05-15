Here's an example of a big getaway that didn't get the suspect too far. Police say a man from New York state is being charged with DWI, as well as unlawful fleeing a police officer, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, after a pursuit through a town Tuesday afternoon.

CBS reports that the DWI charge was elevated to a felony due to the suspect having a prior driving while intoxicated conviction within the last decade.

CBS reports that police arrested a 65-year-old man from Waterford on multiple charges stemming from a pursuit Tuesday. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said that they received a complaint about the suspect's driving in Clifton Park, around 3 PM that afternoon.

Authorities say that the suspect lead them on a pursuit through the town, though he didn't get too far. CBS reports that the chase would end with the man's arrest after he found himself stuck in traffic at the intersection of State Route 146 and Blue Barns Road.

Man Allegedly Drove Over 3X Legal Limit On New York State Thruway

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 24, at approximately 9:50 PM., troopers from the State Police barracks in Tarrytown were dispatched for multiple reports of a vehicle driving in an erratic manner southbound on the New York State Thruway in the city of Yonkers.

Troopers say that witnesses reported that the vehicle was driving all over the road and the operator appeared to be consuming alcohol while driving.

Troopers said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The operator was identified as a 30-year-old man from Tenafly, New Jersey. While Troopers were interviewing the suspect, they said that observed indicators of intoxication including open alcohol in the vehicle.

Due to the high level of intoxication, troopers said they were unable to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and the suspect was placed into custody for DWI.

The suspect was transported to Tarrytown for processing, where police say that he recorded a 0.25% BAC, more than triple the legal limit in the state of New York.

The suspect was issued an appearance ticket to return to Yonkers City Court in late May.