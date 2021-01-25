Dutchess Woman Caught Trying to Sell Endangered Animal Skin

A Hudson Valley woman was nailed after the DEC says she attempted to sell an endangered animal skin online.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced that they have seized a leopard skin that was being illegally sold online. The DEC says they discovered an ad for a genuine leopard skin that was posted online in October. An investigator responded to the ad, inquiring more about the sale and offering to meet the seller in person.

According to authorities, Kimberly Sauer of Beacon was selling the leopard hide for $1,400. When the DEC agent arrived he asked about the authenticity of the item It's then when Sauer reportedly assured the officer that it was genuine. Another DEC agent waiting nearby responded to the illicit sale and seized the animal skin.

It's illegal to sell hides or furs from endangered species. Doing so can result in heavy fines and even possible jail time. Many people don't realize that the ban also includes vintage fur coats made from animals on the endangered species list.

NY DEC

Sauer was not selling a coat, but what appears to be an entire skin from a leopard, including its tail. The Beacon woman was issued a $500 fine and the skin was confiscated.

Those who own endangered animal skins or fur coats cannot sell them, but they can be kept and passed down to other family members. Those looking to get rid of fur coats can donate them to rescue organizations like Cuddle Coats, which uses them as blankets to comfort injured animals.