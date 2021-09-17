If you are planning an event there are a few things you might want to think about, one of which is "What are you going to do with all of those recyclable's?"

This might sound random, but there is a way for you to get free containers that you can use to collect those recyclables, even get the clear garbage bags. Ok, you will need to pay a deposit, which is refundable if you bring them back and you only get two clear garbage bags per container, but think about it. If you use these collectors, it will help you clean up from the event.

Here is the scoop on how you can get them. The Dutchess County Office of Solid Waste Management has an actual program where you can get these containers to use, up to 30 of them for your event.

To get the containers, you have to contact the DC Office of Solid Waste Management (DCSWM), you just have to have the event in Dutchess County. You can get them for a community event, festival, fair, or gathering, etc. Who can get them? Non-profits, businesses, community groups, etc.

You will need to request the containers at least two-weeks in advance, and pay a deposit that is based on how many containers you borrow. Return the containers, get your deposit back.

What do you do with the recyclables? Those are yours. The suggestion from DCSWM is that if you don't have a recycling pick up isn't provided by the event site, you can call one of the transfer stations or take the items to a recycling center, (machine or drop-off place).

