9 Dutchess County Spots to Know When You’re Looking For A Meal To-Go

We are right in the heart of it - that time of year where there are days where you don't have it in you to cook, and you don't want to leave the house to go out to dinner because it's freezing outside. I'm sure you can relate, after a long day at work, and the fact that it gets dark so early, where 5:30pm kind of feels like midnight. There are just those nights that you need a little help getting a meal on the table.

We decided to take a look at some of Dutchess County's best takeout spots. I guess you can say we are helping you to take the stress out of feeding yourself and/or the family with these Dutchess County picks.

Not that there's anything wrong with hitting reorder on your delivery app from your favorite go-to pizza or Chinese place in town, but why not consider some other local food options for your next takeout night at home?

Twisted Soul, Poughkeepsie

Twisted Soul was recommended to me by a friend early on during the pandemic when I was looking to grab take-out after work one night, and it has quickly become one of my favorites in the area. From empanadas to dumplings, mac and cheese to arepas, the options are unique and tasty. They have incredible drink options and even have a dessert shop across the street from the main restaurant.

Red Line Diner, Fishkill

I know what you're probably thinking, a diner, really? The Red Line Diner in Fishkill never disappoints. In addition to the usual diner fare and comfort food options, they have amazing specials and their takeout tastes just as good as if you were sitting inside grabbing a bite with friends. Did you know they also offer great holiday menus as well?

AJ Cafe, Wappingers

A great spot in Wappingers where you can't go wrong. They are pretty well known for their wings (yes, they have those Euthanasia ones), but there's so much more from AJ Cafe than wings and their location in the heart of Wappingers makes them an easy spot to swing by on your way home, too.

Noshi's Coney Island, Poughkeepsie

Somewhat of a hidden gem in Poughkeepsie that has been referenced as a cool, diverse eatery, Noshi's offers breakfast all day, along with some of the coolest hot dog options you'll find in the area, along with sandwiches, salads and snacky type menu items. Right now it looks like they're only doing delivery (not having to leave the couch, score) and delivery runs until 5pm daily.

The Dutchess Biercafe

The menu options are plenty from this Belgian-inspired spot in Fishkill (who just recently let us know they're planning to open another restaurant down the street). The Dutchess Biercafe is another restaurant that offers great daily specials that taste just as great at home. One of my top picks - don't pass up the opportunity to order their Brussel sprouts!

Villa Nigrelli, Hopewell Junction

If you're in the mood for authentic Italian food (we're talking more than a slice of pizza), Villa Nigrelli in Hopewell should be your pick for take-out. They have some of the best pasta options around and guarantee you'll have enough leftovers to get you through another meal, or two. They do also have pizza on the menu if you are ordering for the family and need that as an option.

Meyer's Olde Dutch Food , Beacon

A classic burger joint in Beacon with a fun menu that includes so much more than burgers. They have some great vegan options and offer breakfast on the weekends as well if you want to do takeout breakfast. Meyer's uses the finest Hudson Valley sourced ingredients from local farms.

Double O Grill, Wappingers

Positive reviews across the board when it comes to Double O... to-go. There's a little bit of everything on the menu there - tons of entree options, giant salads, plus appetizers that can definitely be made into a meal. Not to mention, have you ever checked out their dessert case?

Pizzeria Posto, Rhinebeck

I know we wanted to look beyond traditional take-out like pizza, but how could we leave off a top-notch Dutchess County spot that had a recent visit from Barstool's Dave Portnoy and isn't your average pizza place? Pizzeria Posto has incredible reviews (beyond Barstool) with pizzas, salads and antipasti, plus, they just added another location at the Eastdale Shops in Poughkeepsie.

