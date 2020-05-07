Dutchess County Rite Aid to Offer Free COVID-19 Testing

Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing, nearly tripling it by adding 46 testing sites starting May 11.

All Rite Aid testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. The Rite Aid located 709 Main Street in Poughkeepsie has been selected as a testing site and will begin testing Monday. The Rite Aid located at 351 Flatbush Avenue in Kingston will also provide free COVID-19 testing beginning Monday as well.

Rite Aid will now operate 71 testing sites across 12 states. At all testing location, patients must provide identification, be at least 18 years of age, and must pre-register at Rite Aid's website in order to schedule a time slot.

Rite Aid CEO, Jim Peters said:

Rite Aid has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to announce the addition of 46 new testing sites. Opening testing to asymptomatic individuals, as well as providing more locations using our drive-through window, represent important milestones in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line associates who make the continued expansion of our testing possible

Rite Aid will continue to provide regular updates on the company's progress with COVID-19 testing.

