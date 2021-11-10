There are celebrities, and then there are super celebrities. You know, the ones that everybody knows even if they’ve never actually seen a movie or show that they’ve been in. Paul Rudd is one of those celebrities. Even if you’ve never seen a Paul Rudd movie, chance are you know who he is. Especially if you’re from Dutchess County.

Paul Rudd is a Rhinebeck resident and he’s also part owner of Samuel’s Sweet Shop on East Market Street. My nieces came all the way from Ohio to visit Samuel’s Sweet Shop. I’m not kidding. And now Paul Rudd’s fame just increased. He has been named People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2021. I have to agree, he’s pretty easy on the eyes.

Still not sure who Paul Rudd is? He was Antman. A couple of times. He was the cute brother-in-law in Knocked Up. He was in Clueless way back in the 1990s. Cider House Rules and Anchorman. Paul Rudd has been in so many things that it would take pages to list them all. And now he’s also the Sexiest Man Alive.

It makes me proud to be a Dutchess County resident today. Even if it’s for something as shallow as one of our own being named as People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. If you’re thinking of taking a ride to Rhinebeck to try and catch a glimpse of Paul Rudd, I’ll warn you that my nieces never got to see him at Samuel’s Sweet Shop when they visited from Ohio. But they did get some pretty delicious candy. And there are a ton of cool shops and restaurants in Rhinebeck, so even if you don’t run into the Sexiest Man Alive, you’ll still have a great time.

