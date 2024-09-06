One family is now reaching out for support from the Hudson Valley community as a local new father, former Marine and Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff is undergoing a strenuous health battle.

Maryanne Giordano has shared the harrowing story her nephew and his wife are currently undergoing.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Dutchess County Deputy Sheriff and Former Marine Battles Cancer

In a GoFundMe, Maryanne Giordano shared that her nephew Nick had originally been diagnosed with brain cancer back in 2017. The diagnosis came after Nick experienced a seizure in his home.

Nick was able to continue his life next to normally for 6 years with his wife Kellie. In 2023, right when Kellie and Nick discovered they were expecting a child, Nick also experienced a recurrence of symptoms resulting from his brain cancer.

Nick had to undergo more surgery in October of 2023 and learned that the tumors had escalated from grade 3 to grade 4 astrocytoma.

A few short months later, Nick's wife Kellie underwent an emergency C-section and brought their daughter Addie into the world 4 weeks earlier than expected.

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

During all of this, Kellie was able to squeeze in her NCLEX, an exam you must pass to become a registered nurse. Though Kellie was successful and on her way to the Emergency Department Residency Program, she made the decision to postpone these plans in order to care for their newborn and her husband.

Nick's complications are intricate. After brain swelling was identified, Nick was in the ICU for 5 days this past June. It was determined that the swelling was caused by radiation necrosis. The GoFundMe explains the radiation necrosis is "directly related to the fact that Nick has been radiated twice, almost in the same area, and potential tumor growth."

Get our free mobile app

He's undergone success and failure with a variety of medications. As of August 22nd, Nick was admitted to Northern Westchester after blood clotting became a concern. He will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next 11 months.

In terms of Nick's current state, the GoFundMe explains,

"He struggles sometimes with remembering things like what his wife's name is, who other people are, who he is, and what things that you and I would know easily, like what a hat is called. He requires help from his wife to perform simple daily tasks."

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

A Call for Community Support

Nick's journey has been full of ups and downs. His family is now reaching out to the community for support. The money raised will go towards medically related costs like medications, medical assistive devices, co-pays, and general needs for the family with their salaries being compromised as a result of this health journey.

Volunteers Help Clear Up State Parks For #ILoveMyParkDay These volunteers came together for #ILoveMyParkDay to give back to their local New York State Park's in a big way. Gallery Credit: Carl