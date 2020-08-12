Dutchess County Parks to Host Free Drive-In Movie

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced that the Dutchess County Parks Division will host a free, family-friendly, and socially distant drive-in movie on Friday, August 28 at Wilcox Park.

Wilcox Park, located on Route 199 in Milan will be showing the movie The Secret Life of Pets 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Vehicle space is limited, and registration is required. You can pre-register here.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

Dutchess County Parks continues to be a fantastic community resource and we are proud to offer events like this inaugural drive-in movie night, to give our residents an opportunity to come together for a safe, fun evening. Our parks have been a refuge for so many to enjoy recreation and outdoor activities, particularly during these challenging times. We encourage residents to enjoy this newest opportunity at Wilcox Park - pack a picnic and come laugh at some crazy pets’ antics with your family!

The movie will be screened in the main parking area, which will open at 6:30 p.m. for ticket holders. Space is limited in order to properly space vehicles for social distancing requirements.

Attendees are asked to stay in, or immediately near their vehicles to enjoy the movie. The drive-in movie night is a carry-in, carry-out event. Picnics and coolers are allowed, but glass containers, smoking, and alcohol are prohibited on park property.

Restrooms will be available. For more information call Dutchess County Parks at (845) 298-4600.