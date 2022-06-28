How many times have you been to an outdoor event and ended up standing next to someone who was smoking? I am an ex-smoker and I will admit when I smoked I didn't realize how far the smell travels. Now that I have quit, I often wonder how many people were 20 feet downwind from me hoping I would move or put out my cigarette. This year at the Dutchess County Fair, that won't be an issue.

The word came down on Friday and the reaction over the weekend on social media has been for the most part very supportive. On Friday, June 24, 2022, the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck announced that the fair will be smoke-free this year. You will no longer be able to smoke inside the fairgrounds.

Dutchess County Fair Grounds in Rhinebeck NY Will Be Smoke-Free

In a Facebook post, the Dutchess County fair issued late last week they explained that if you are attending the fair and wish to have a cigarette, you will have to have your hand stamped for re-entry and exit the fair before you light up. Most everyone replying to the post over the weekend was supportive of the measure. There were a few people who aren't happy.

What wasn't clear from the post on Friday which many people asked about was vaping. Many people who don't want to be in the presence of cigarette smoke also want to be away from vape products as well. I reached out to the Fairgrounds about that issue but haven't heard back yet. UPDATE: We heard back from the fair via Facebook and this does include Vaping Products. Vape users should plan to vape outside the Fair as well.

The 176th Dutchess County Fair will open in Rhinebeck, New York on Tuesday, August 23rd, and run through the following Sunday. Once again this year the fair will offer wonderful family entertainment some of that is included in the price of your ticket. They are also welcoming country star Chris Janson plus Niko Moon to the Grandstand. Other acts included Darcie Lynne and TUSK a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. Tickets are already on sale for the fair and these shows.

Fair Food Sure to Return to the 176th Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, NY

