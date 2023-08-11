The 2023 Ulster County Fair is in the books and according to their recent post on social media, it was a record-breaking attendance year. Great weather, great fun, and a lot of effort by everyone evolved all the way down to the youngest 4H Clover Bud made last week in New Paltz, New York a great success.

Now it is time to turn our fair fun to the North and head to Rhinebeck, New York for the 177th Dutchess County Fair running August 22 through the 27th, 2023. Once again we will get to enjoy rides and fair fun at its best for the third time this summer in the Hudson Valley.

Who is Nicky the Calf who has been Out and About in Rhinebeck, New York?

Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook - Nicky Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook - Nicky loading...

Nicky the Calf has been out and about spreading the word about the upcoming Dutchess County Fair. Nicky has been to various spots around Rhinebeck to remind everyone that the fair is just days away. If you follow the Fair on Facebook you can guess where Nicky has been.

Dutchess County Fair 2023 Grandstand Entertainment in Rhinebeck, New York

The Dutchess County Fair has put together quite a line-up this year at their Grandstand. Headline entertainment this year includes Cooper Alan with special guests Chase McDaniel, Brantley Gilbert, Steve Augeri Band, Chris Cagle, Refugee and on the final day the Dutchess Fair Highland Games.

All shows at the Grandstand with the exception of Brantley Gilbert are included in your fair admission. Brantley Gilbert is being sold as a separate ticket for $65 online and at the gate. In addition to the Grandstand entertainment, there is fun to be seen and had all over the fairground this year.

photo credit - Dutchess County Fairgrounds Facebook photo credit - Dutchess County Fairgrounds Facebook loading...

Dutchess County Fair Free Entertainment Daily at the Fair in Rhinebeck, New York

Pawstars Canine Frisbee Dogs, The Long Shots, Two by Two Animal Haven, Urias Dare Devil Aerial & Acrobatic Thrill Show plus Rosaire's Racing Pigs will all be waiting for you in Rhinebeck at the fair.

Get our free mobile app

Did You Know that Celebrities Owned These Hudson Valley Businesses?

6 Celebrity Owned Businesses in the Hudson Valley

70s TV Trivia Time