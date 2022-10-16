Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid

The auction closes on October 18th.

If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.

According to Dutchess County's Facebook page, the county is currently auctioning off some of its surplus vehicles, equipment, and more. The auction is going on now and will take its last bids on October 18th. Before you scroll down to see some of the items available to bid on let me warn you that most of them say that they will not pass New York State inspection but if you or someone you know is a mechanic and good at fixing things under the hood this might a great chance to get a sweet deal.

Dutchess County Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction

Some of the items that are available to bid on include, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, a 2013 Dodge Chargers, a 2002 Infiniti Q45, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, a 2001 Ford F-450 Dump Truck, a 2007 Ford Focus, a 2007 Chevrolet Impala, and a 2013 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor. They are also taking bids on buses!! Bid on a 2010 Orion VII Hybrid Bus, a 2010 Orion VII Bus, or a 2014 International PC805 Bus.

They also have some landscaping equipment including a Bobcat Walk Behind Mower, a 1998 John Deere Tractor with Alamo Mower, a 2006 Conehead Brush Chipper, and more. All the items available are located in Poughkeepsie and Millbrook.

How to Bid

Simply bid online here and if you have the winning bid you'll need to complete payment by Friday, October 21 at 3 PM. All sales are "as is" and once winning bidders are contacted the county will provide pick-up information. Winning bidders will be responsible to bring proper help, tools, and equipment to remove purchases as they won't offer any additional help.

