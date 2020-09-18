Dutchess County Bridge Closed Since Last Year Reopens

The bridge has been closed since last year due to severe deterioration.

The Dutchess Department of Public Works has announced that the replacement of the Mill Lane Bridge is completed. The bridge is located in Pleasant Valley, at the southern end of Mill Lane at the intersection with Parksville Road and Drake Road.

Very severe deterioration caused the bridge to be closed since last year. The work that was completed on the project included constructing a new bridge that is wider to accommodate the addition of shoulders, helping to improve the safety of the roadway.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said:

We are grateful to motorists and residents for their patience as our Department of Public Works team has worked to reopen this bridge. Projects like this are vital to the maintenance and improvement of our county highway system, ensuring reliability and safety for residents and visitors

The bridge, on average has approximately 140 vehicles travel on it each day. For more information, you can contact the Dutchess County Department of Public Works at (845) 486-2925.