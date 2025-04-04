Hudson Valley Man Accused of Brutally Killing Dog With Bare Hands

A Hudson Valley man was indicted this week and charged with killing a Shih Tzu in a fit of rage.

Authorities describe the crimes Cory Eulin is accused of as "unconscionable". The Hudson Valley man was indicted on five charges stemming from an incident that happened the week before Christmas.

According to police, Eulin violently killed a small dog that belonged to another individual he was arguing with.

Hudson Valley Man Charged in Gruesome Death of Small Dog

On the afternoon of December 19, the Westchester District Attorney's Office says Cory Eulin was in the Town of Greenburgh when he grabbed a Shih Tzu dog near the area of Manhattan Avenue and Beech Street.

After picking up the small dog by its neck, police say Eulin violently threw it down onto the cement street with his hands, causing the small dog's head to violently hit the ground. The force resulted in a fatal injury to the Shih Tzu.

The dog's owner, understandably upset over the gruesome death of his dog, confronted Eulin who allegedly then tried to assault him.

A grand jury indicted Eulin on a felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. The Hudson Valley man was also charged with Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals, Attempted Assault in the Third Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace condemned the alleged crimes, saying, "There is no place in society for such brutal acts of violence against our beloved pets".

Eluin remains released from custody until the case resumes at the end of the month.

