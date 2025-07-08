Tornado Causes Heavy Damage In Parts of New York State

Some people just can't catch a break? The summer heat and high humidity has lead to rounds of storms across many areas, including severe weather that caused widespread damage and power outages in New York state last week. This followed one of the state's deadliest tornadoes on record, that struck Clarks Mills in late June.

The wild weather continues according to meteorologists, as more storms struck parts of the state late Monday. A number of residents reported to the National Weather Service of a possible tornado Monday evening, that caused heavy damage to areas upstate.

Possible Tornado In Parts of New York State Causes Heavy Damage

The Democrat & Chronicle reports that a tornado struck the town of Phelps in Ontario County late Monday. Meteorologist Heather Kenyon told The Democrat & Chronicle that the National Weather Service received reports of "tree and structural damage as well as sightings of a funnel cloud."

The NWS will continue to investigate the extent of the damage to determine the strength of the tornado. Finger Lakes 1 reports that no injuries were reported.

What's the Most Powerful Tornado to Ever Hit NY?

There have been three recorded F4s that have touched down in New York state, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. The first happened on August 28, 1973 in Columbia County over mostly open land, before moving into Massachusetts.

Another F4 first touched down near Erie, Pennsylvania May 31, 1985, and then moved over the state line into New York. This was part of deadly outbreak of tornadoes that hit NY, PA, OH, and Ontario that same day.

The third was a nearly mile-wide tornado that touched down in Montgomery County on July 10, 1989. The storm would stay on the ground for 42 miles, traveling four counties (Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, and Albany Counties).