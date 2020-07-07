Dunkin’ is Closing 5 Hudson Valley Locations

Dunkin' is set to close at least eight New York locations.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Dunkin' confirmed plans to close 450 locations, mostly on the East Coast, by the end of 2020, Today reported on Monday. All of the Dunkin' closures are stores located inside Speedway gas stations.

"These points of distribution are lower volume units, in total representing less than 0.5% of Dunkin’ U.S. annual systemwide sales in 2019," Dunkin' CFO Kate Jaspon told Today. "By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience. "We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations."

In the Hudson Valley, there are Dunkin' stores inside Speedway locations in Highland, New Windsor, Saugerties, and two in Kingston according to Google Maps. In New York, there are also locations in Hudson, Norwich and Margaretville.

The locations originally opened when Dunkin' reached an agreement with Hess. Speedway bought in Hess in 2014.

Dunkin' initially announced plans to close 450 locations in February. Most remain open as of July, but the closures are still expected by the end of this year, officials say.

Most of the Speedway Dunkin' locations offer limited menus. Restaurant Business reports the Speedway locations don't sell cold drinks, sandwiches, or espresso. They also don't offer mobile ordering or accept the Dunkin' loyalty program.