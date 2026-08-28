After 20 years, the unsolved murder of a Saugerties woman still haunts her family.

After decades Rhonda Holliday's family still has more questions than answers about her death.

Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family

The 31-year-old mother's body was reportedly found August 27, 2006, near Albany Avenue in Kingston by a man who was walking in the woods near the Esopus Creek, behind his property. She reportedly hadn't been seen since late July.

Albany Ave; Kingston/ Google Maps Albany Ave; Kingston/ Google Maps

Police said even though she had only been dead two to four weeks, her body was badly decomposed and she had to be identified through dental records. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, but a cause of death has never been shared publicly or with the family.

Holliday's family says police believed her death was a murder "based off of the crime scene and the way her belongings were strewn about but also placed very methodically and professionally."

According to news reports, in September of 2006, police in Kingston identified two persons of interest in the case, but no official suspects were ever named.

At the time of her death, police said Holliday was never reported missing from her Saugerties apartment because she would leave for weeks at a time and stay with friends in Kingston.

She reportedly lived a “high risk” lifestyle, and struggled with addiction, but Rhonda's family says "she would've gotten over her addiction if she wasn't killed."

Holliday was reportedly between jobs at the time of her death, but was working odd jobs painting and hanging drywall.

Who Was Rhonda Holliday?

As a missing person's advocate I wanted to know more after I saw a post from Rhonda's family in a Saugerties community group on Facebook.

I was struck by what little information seemed to be available on her death so I reached out.

Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family

Rhonda's family took sometime to consult with her mother and shared the following information with me.

Her family called Rhonda an artist, music lover, and a 'dead head' who went to high school with THE Jimmy Fallon.

Though she struggled with addiction, she was involved with the recovery community and her family believes she would've gotten and stayed sober, if she had lived to do so.

"She was extremely passionate about protecting the little man," relative Katelyn Greer shared. "She had a huge heart, loved helping others and being of maximum service when she could stay sober."

The family had some issues with the police investigation.

"A certain police department asked her to be a rat and subsequently her body was found about a month and a half after," Greer said. "When detectives were asked about a suspect being her pimp he said “we don’t use that term but they earned money together”

Rhonda had a son who is now in his 30s and her mother still searches for answers in the cold case homicide of her daughter.

Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family Rhonda Holliday/Rhonda's family

If you have any information reach out to the City of Kingston Police Department.