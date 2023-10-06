New York State Man Allegedly Drove Over 3x Legal Limit

A New York state man was arrested Wednesday night, after police say he was driving well over the state's legal limit. In New York state, a driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle may be considered legally impaired if their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) exceeds 0.05% A driver is legally intoxicated if their BAC is 0.08% or greater, says the New York State government website.

State Police say that about three in every ten Americans will be involved in an alcohol-related crash at some time in their lives.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Way Over Legal Limit

The New York State Police said in a press release that officials stopped a vehicle on State Street in Schenectady for vehicle and traffic violations Wednesday night.

Chalabala Chalabala loading...

State police say the driver was identified as 33-year-old man from Rotterdam, NY. The suspect was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and other violations, says authorities. State Police say the suspect was transported for processing, where he recorded a 0.25% BAC, which is over three times the state's legal limit of 0.08%.

See Also: Police Say New York State Woman Arrested for DWI Twice in Less Than 3 Hours

Police say the mam was issued tickets returnable to city court in late October.

According to the DWI Team website, a DWI chemical test in New York is presumed to be valid if it was performed by a person with a valid Department of Health permit in accordance with department rules and regulations and the test was conducted within two hours of the driver’s arrest.

This is generally referred to as the “two-hour rule.”