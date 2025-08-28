New York State Man Allegedly Drove Four Times Over BAC Limit

Officials say that a man in New York state was arrested after he was found to operating a vehicle way over the state's legal limit. The arrest occurred late Saturday night, says a police report.

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 23, at about 11:30 PM, troopers stopped a vehicle on a local street in Saratoga Springs for a traffic violation.

Trappers report that the driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Saratoga Springs. The suspect was arrested for DWI and other traffic violations, according to police.

Troopers ay that the suspect was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.32% BAC, which is four times over the state's legal BAC limit. The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in city court in late September, He released to a sober third party.

New York State Lawmakers Push To Lower Legal Limit 

number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon. 

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.

