Officials say that a man in New York state was arrested after he was found to operating a vehicle way over the state's legal limit. The arrest occurred late Saturday night, says a police report.

New York State Man Allegedly Drove Four Times Over BAC Limit

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 23, at about 11:30 PM, troopers stopped a vehicle on a local street in Saratoga Springs for a traffic violation.

Trappers report that the driver was identified as a 28-year-old man from Saratoga Springs. The suspect was arrested for DWI and other traffic violations, according to police.

Troopers ay that the suspect was transported for processing where he recorded a 0.32% BAC, which is four times over the state's legal BAC limit. The suspect was issued tickets, and is due back in city court in late September, He released to a sober third party.

New York State Lawmakers Push To Lower Legal Limit

A number of lawmakers have pushed in recent years to lower the state's legal limit, including State Senator John Lui, who said he would make it a top priority to lower the limit to 0.05%. Another proponent of lower BAC laws includes Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon.

According to statistics posted at CBS, New York saw 335 alcohol-related deaths in 2022, which was a 30% percent increase over the last five years.

Currently, Utah is the only state in the country that has a limit of .05%, which went into effect at the end of 2018.